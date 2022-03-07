LPL Financial LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $322,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,903,000 after buying an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,400,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

