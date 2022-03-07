LPL Financial LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

