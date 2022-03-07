LPL Financial LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Shares of GNMA opened at $48.84 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

