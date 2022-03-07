LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

