LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $261.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.87 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.04 and its 200 day moving average is $276.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

