LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mplx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 475,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,297,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 472,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after buying an additional 848,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

