LPL Financial LLC Invests $3.34 Million in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 582,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period.

Shares of SVAL stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

