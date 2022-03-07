LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,530 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $121.24 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

