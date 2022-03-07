LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,867 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 242,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $61.69 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.