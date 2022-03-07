LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 167.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,828,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

