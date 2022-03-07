LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 996,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 132,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 69,157 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 730,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.