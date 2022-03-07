LPL Financial LLC Sells 19,649 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Trinseo worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

