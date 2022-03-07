LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $81.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

