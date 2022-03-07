LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,663,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,658,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

