Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF opened at $0.44 on Monday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
