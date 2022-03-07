Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 715,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.64 million, a PE ratio of -637.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 129,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.