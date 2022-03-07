Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $473.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.