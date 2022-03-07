Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $473.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

