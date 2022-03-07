Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Trading 13% Higher

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) shot up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.45. 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 98,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

