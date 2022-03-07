Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $473.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Luxfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Luxfer by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

