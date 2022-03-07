LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $119.50

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.50 and last traded at $121.12, with a volume of 543028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

