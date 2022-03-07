Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -504.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Macerich by 2,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

