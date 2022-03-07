Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. 1,058,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,643,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Macy’s by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

