Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

MSGE opened at $72.65 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

