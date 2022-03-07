MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MAG traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.87. 154,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 425.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.42. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$29.28.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.