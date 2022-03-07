MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MAG traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.87. 154,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 425.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.42. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

