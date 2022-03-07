Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

