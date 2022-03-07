Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
