MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CFO Acquires $12,075.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Chmelik acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $12,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MNSB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

