Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MJDLF traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

