Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MJDLF traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.