Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

