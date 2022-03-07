MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.65

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 3554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.