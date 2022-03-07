MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0178 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $303,877.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.19 or 0.06672307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.08 or 0.99926589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048047 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

