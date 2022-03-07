Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.70

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 68635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

