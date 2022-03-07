ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.44

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.44 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 10933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.91.
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 139.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 104,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
