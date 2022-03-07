ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.44

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.44 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 10933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 139.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after buying an additional 104,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

