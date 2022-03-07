MAP Protocol Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $36.41 million and $910,250.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.57 or 0.06606209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,253.22 or 0.99783526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046832 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

