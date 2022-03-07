Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Gap Down to $48.49

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.49, but opened at $46.47. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,650,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.