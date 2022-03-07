Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading 1% Higher

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. 55,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 29,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.2001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

