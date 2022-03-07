Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.06% of Marker Therapeutics worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

