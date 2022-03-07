MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.74

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 4141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

MKTW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

