Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Price Up 9%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) rose 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 15,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Markforged by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

