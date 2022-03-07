Maro Market Capitalization Tops $44.22 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Maro has a total market capitalization of $44.22 million and $142,131.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00103386 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

