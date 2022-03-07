Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.35% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of -117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

