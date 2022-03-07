Mary Anne Heino Sells 11,173 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,971. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

