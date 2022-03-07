Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

DOOR opened at $93.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.70. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.25.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

