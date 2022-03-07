Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.
DOOR opened at $93.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.70. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.
About Masonite International (Get Rating)
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
