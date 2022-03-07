Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down to $97.03

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.03, but opened at $92.47. Masonite International shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 247 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

