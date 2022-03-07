MASQ Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.38 million and $54,448.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.94 or 0.99995528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046890 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

