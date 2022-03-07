Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (MIG3) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of LON MIG3 remained flat at $GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £53.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon bought 159,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £100,719.36 ($131,969.81).

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

