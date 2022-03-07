MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and $31,301.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,206.25 or 1.00017686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00074233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00230585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00138458 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00270117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00030351 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.