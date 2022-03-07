Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of MAXR opened at $33.05 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,982,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,739,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

