Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. Maximus posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,810,000 after acquiring an additional 383,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after acquiring an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,037 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,707,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. Maximus has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

