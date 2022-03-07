MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several analysts have commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MXL opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

